NFL Health Update: Ohio State to host Moms Football Safety Clinic

Washington Redskins:Later today, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and USA Football will host the Washington Redskins High School Coaches Clinic for more than 250 high school coaches from the area. USA Football's Senior Director of Football Development Nick Inzerello will present the Heads Up Football program to the participants, while USA Football Master Trainer Dick Adams will demonstrate proper Heads Up tackling technique. Heads Up Football Ambassador LaVar Arrington will also be in attendance to speak about the importance of the Heads Up Football program. Another session, led by doctors from Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Centers and Bon Secours Virginia Health System, will educate the coaches on concussion awareness. The event will also be attended by Redskins General Manager Bruce Allen, who will lead a 90-minute seminar, and Coach Mike Shanahan. After the event, coaches are invited to view the afternoon Training Camp practice from the sidelines at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.