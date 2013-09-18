NFL Health Update: Jeff Feagles glad to be Heads Up Ambassador

Published: Sep 18, 2013 at 05:07 AM

NFL HEALTH AND SAFETY UPDATE -- SEPT. 18, 2013

Q&A WITH HEADS UP FOOTBALL AMBASSADOR JEFF FEAGLES

A retired 22-year NFL veteran, Jeff Feagles serves as a Heads Up Football Ambassador for the Ridgewood Junior Football Association (RJFA) in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Feagles, a former punter, earned Pro Bowl selections in 1995 and 2008 and won a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. Feagles spoke about his role as a coach and Ambassador.

Why did you decide to become involved in Heads Up Football? Why is it important to you?

Once I finished coaching at the junior football level, which I did for seven years, I still wanted to be involved in the program. When I found out about Heads Up Football, I figured this would be great not only for me, but for our program. This was important to me for two reasons: 1) the safety of our children and the importance of training coaches on proper tackling; and 2) I wanted to try and get parents -- whose kids do not play football because they think it is too dangerous -- to understand how Heads Up Football can change their perspective.

What do you hope to share with the youth football players throughout the season?

I am hoping to share the correct way to tackle and use the fundamentals the coaches have been taught in practice and games. I want the players to grasp the terminology all the coaches are using. I also want the players to feel comfortable with what we are teaching and be able to self-coach, monitor and correct the other players if they are doing something incorrect.

How have you seen attitudes towards sports safety change?

The attitude among our coaches has been very positive. At first, most of them were skeptical about teaching this new technique. Once I was able to host a clinic and they were certified online, the concept and reality kicked in for the coaches. The most encouraging sign I have seen has come from the parents. They are very excited that there is a protocol for concussions.

INDIANA LAWMAKER SPONSORS BILL REQUIRING HEADS UP FOOTBALL CERTIFICATION

Indiana State Senator Travis Holdman announced Friday that he will sponsor a bill which would require that youth football coaches using taxpayer-funded fields be certified through Heads Up Football. Should the measure be approved, Indiana would be the first state to require Heads Up certification.

"When legislators have an opportunity to really look at this, what the issues are, what it can do for player safety and our youth, we think there won't be any question they'll endorse it," Holdman told The Associated Press.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HOST HEADS UP FOOTBALL EVENT

The Chiefs hosted a Heads Up Football clinic this week at The University of Kansas Hospital Training Complex. Chiefs alumni Shawn Barber and Anthony Davis, who are certified as Heads Up Football Ambassadors, attended the event and were joined by Dr. Stephen Lauer from The University of Kansas Hospital.

The clinic educated local youth football players, including Heads Up players from Wyandotte County Youth Football and Cheer, and their parents on concussion awareness, proper tackling and equipment fitting.

-- NFL Communications

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals sign first-round WR Ja'Marr Chase to rookie deal

The Bengals' dream pairing of former LSU standouts is officially under contract. Cincinnati signed first-round selection ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿, along with Texas DE ﻿Joseph Ossai﻿.
news

Cowboys not interested in trading LB Leighton Vander Esch

Rumors about the Cowboys moving on from Leighton Vander Esch via trade or release have swirled since the draft. That's all they are: talk.

Jane Slater reports that while other teams are interested in the LB, the Cowboys are not interested in a trade.
news

State of the 2021 Atlanta Falcons: Julio Jones' future weighs heavy as Falcons usher in new era

Can the Falcons rebound under new head coach Arthur Smith? What's ahead for Julio Jones? Adam Rank examines the current state of the franchise, highlighting VIPs, important games, key questions and much more.
news

Bruce Arians: Kyle Trask not far behind Andrew Luck 'mentally-wise' as a rookie

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians provided his latest eyebrow-raising comment when he compared second-round rookie ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ to Andrew Luck, who Arians worked with as a rookie in Indianapolis. Arians said that while Trask doesn't have Luck's physical gifts, the mental acumen is there.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW