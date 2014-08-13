NFL Health Update: Jaguars host 'A Hope To Dream' sleepover

NFL UPDATE -- AUGUST 13, 2014
JAGUARS HOST "A HOPE TO DREAM" SLEEPOVER AT EVERBANK FIELD
Led by Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, the team joined Ashley Furniture HomeStore on August 1 in its second annual "A Hope to Dream" sleepover at EverBank Field. One hundred local children in need of a bed were selected by friends, family members and social service agencies to participate in the event, giving them the opportunity to sleep at the home of the Jaguars.
After dinner and games, each child had an opportunity to meet coach Bradley and get autographs from Jaguars players Ryan Davis, J.T. Thomas, Allen Bradford and Jacques McClendon. The biggest thrill came when Michaela Bradley, wife of coach Bradley, told the children the beds they were sleeping in at the stadium would be delivered to their homes the next day.
After a dance party with team mascot Jaxson de Ville and Jaguars cheerleaders, children rested in their new beds, enjoying a movie and popcorn.
The Jaguars and Ashley Furniture plan to host a second stadium sleepover in London at Wembley Stadium later this month.
The "A Hope to Dream" program has donated more than 10,000 Ashley Sleep mattress sets to children in need. A portion of the proceeds of every purchased mattress at a local Ashley Furniture HomeStore will go towards the program, which aims to provide children with a good night's sleep, to help them perform better in the classroom.
TITANS HOST MOMS FOOTBALL CLINIC AT LP FIELD
The Tennessee Titans hosted their first ever Moms Football Safety Clinic earlier this month at LP Field for mothers of youth football players, as well as Titans season ticket holders and club members.
The event was hosted by Titans ownership co-chairmen Susie Adams Smith and Amy Adams Hunt. Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt welcomed participants before they heard a guest panel that included Gayle Webster (wife of Titans general manager Ruston Webster), Alice Whisenhunt (wife of Ken) and Ann Tuohy, mother of Titans offensive tackle Michael Oher.
"Youth football is important to our society because it teaches kids discipline and respect," said Alice Whisenhunt. "It also teaches them the importance of perseverance, teamwork and how to work together for a common goal."
Sessions on heat/hydration, proper equipment fit, and Heads Up tackling were instructed by professionals from Saint Thomas Health, USA Football master trainers and Titans equipment and medical staffs.
RAVENS DONATE UNIFORMS TO LOCAL SCHOOLS
The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour unveiled new uniforms on August 6 that will be donated to Baltimore City high school football and girls' basketball teams. A total of 24 public schools each received new home and away uniforms. The ceremony took place at the Under Armour Campus in Baltimore, where Baltimore City high school student-athlete representatives were invited to model the uniforms. Ravens Ring of Honor inductee linebacker Ray Lewis congratulated the students, emphasizing the importance of staying in school and following their passion. A continuation of their partnership, the Ravens and Under Armour annually join together to donate more than $25,000 worth of equipment and apparel to local youth football teams through Ravens Youth Football grants.
GEORGIA YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE RECEIVES TICKETS FROM FORMER FALCONS PLAYER
Former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Bobby Butler recently surprised the Metro Atlanta Respite Developmental Services (MARDS) youth football league with complimentary tickets to an upcoming preseason game. Butler delivered the tickets to the league's commissioner and spoke to the youth football players on the importance of hard work and leadership.
Butler, who played in 169 games for the Falcons from 1981-92, is a Heads Up Football Ambassador. He spent time at Heads Up Football clinics throughout Georgia this spring in cities including Albany, Athens, Augusta, Columbus and Macon, Ga. Butler also assisted at three Mom's Football Safety clinics in the summer months in Alpharetta, Lawrenceville and Tyrone, Ga.
