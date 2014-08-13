NFL Health Update: Jaguars host 'A Hope To Dream' sleepover

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour unveiled new uniforms on August 6 that will be donated to Baltimore City high school football and girls' basketball teams. A total of 24 public schools each received new home and away uniforms. The ceremony took place at the Under Armour Campus in Baltimore, where Baltimore City high school student-athlete representatives were invited to model the uniforms. Ravens Ring of Honor inductee linebacker Ray Lewis congratulated the students, emphasizing the importance of staying in school and following their passion. A continuation of their partnership, the Ravens and Under Armour annually join together to donate more than $25,000 worth of equipment and apparel to local youth football teams through Ravens Youth Football grants.