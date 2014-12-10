NFL Health Update: Giants help to make NYC school athletics safer

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week a $1.2 million donation to the city's Public Schools Athletic League from New York Giants Chairman and Executive Vice President Steve Tisch. The donation, made to the Fund for Public Schools, will provide 53 new certified trainers and EMTs to oversee all contact football practices at schools with varsity and junior varsity teams. As a result, nearly 3,500 high school football players will have trained personnel at their practices, helping avoid injuries and ensuring a swift response if a player is hurt on the field. The Mayor made the announcement with Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz and with players from Erasmus Hall and Abraham Lincoln High School, which played each other in the final of the PSAL playoffs on December 9 at Yankee Stadium.