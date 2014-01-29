NFL Health Update: First GE Head Health Challenge winners picked

Zack Lystedt was recently awarded the Seattle Children's Hospital's Inspirational Award. In 2006, Lystedt suffered a brain injury following his return to a middle school football game after sustaining a concussion. Lystedt, his family and a broad range of medical, business and community partners, including the NFL, lobbied the Washington state legislature for a law to protect young athletes in all sports from returning to play too soon. Lystedt, with his parents by his side, told the crowd his new sport is re-learning how to walk every day, then joked: "Before the injury, all I thought about was sports and girls. Since the injury, nothing at all has changed."