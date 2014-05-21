NFL Health Update: Falcons end Heads Up Football tour in 6 cities

NFL PLAYER HEALTH AND SAFETY UPDATE -- MAY 21, 2014
ATLANTA FALCONS COMPLETE SIX-CITY HEADS UP FOOTBALL SAFETY CLINIC TOUR
The Falcons recently completed their Heads Up Football Safety Clinic tour around the state of Georgia with a visit to Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. More than 165 kids and 85 parents attended the informational session, which was the largest crowd of the six-city tour. More than 600 kids and 500 parents have attended clinics since February.
Current and former Falcons players participated in on-field drills emphasizing Heads Up Football tackling techniques from USA Football. Clinic instructors also provided hands-on teaching of football fundamentals and position-specific training.
Former Falcons linebacker and USA Football Master Trainer Buddy Curry led an informational session for parents, focusing on improving player safety, proper equipment fitting and concussion education. Brian Parker of the Taylor Hooton Foundation also discussed the use of steroids and supplements.
"This clinic took a proactive approach to teach parents better ways to make the sport of football safer at the youth level," said Kim Bennett, a mother who attended the clinic. "I think it's great that a professional organization like the Falcons shared this knowledge with parents."
CLEVELAND BROWNS FOUNDATION TO FOCUS ON EDUCATION, HOSTS 15th ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Cleveland Browns Foundation formally announced its new philanthropic direction in northeast Ohio, where the team will focus on improving education for youth from birth through college, during its 15th Annual Golf Tournament last week. This pointed approach will allow the Foundation to best target and impact the community, which in 2013 had only a 59 percent average high school graduation rate across the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, according to the Ohio Department of Education.
"By emphasizing education for Cleveland's youth, the Cleveland Browns Foundation can help contribute to young individuals and our city as a whole, for both the short- and long-term," said Dee Haslam, president of the Cleveland Browns Foundation. "Jimmy and I have always enjoyed a passion for helping others, and the Foundation will further allow the Browns and our family to support and fund programs that maximize the potential of our community's children."
Through the Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament, the organization's largest single-event fundraiser each year, the Browns have raised more than $2.5 million dollars since 2000 to support various local charities and grants. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Ray Farmer and head coach Mike Pettine addressed the group to kick off the tournament, while president Alec Scheiner participated in the dinner program. More than 20 Browns players and alumni also joined the outing, in which they had the opportunity to hit the links and interact with generous Foundation supporters.
