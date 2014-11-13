NFL Health Update: Eagles' Watson leads party for USO families

NFL HEALTH UPDATE -- NOVEMBER 13, 2014
EAGLES' JASON KELCE, DIETZ & WATSON HOST SURPRISE PARTY FOR USO FAMILIES
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Dietz & Watson Company showed their appreciation last week for military families by preparing dinner at the Horsham Air Guard Station.
The real surprise came when recently deployed service members greeted their families shortly before the meal.
"Tonight's dinner is what family is all about," said Kelce. "Just being able to take a step back and watch these brave military members share a meal with their families once again was probably one of the most humbling things I've ever been a part of. Nothing but smiles from table to table. I'd like to thank Dietz & Watson -- an extension of our Eagles family -- for putting so much time and effort into this unforgettable night."
JETS OWNER PARTICIPATES IN BOYS & GIRLS CLUB GROUNDBREAKING
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, along with his mother, Betty Wold Johnson, represented the Snowflake Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Charitable Trust at the groundbreaking for a new Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. A $500,000 gift to fund the Johnson Teen Center in the new community center was the single largest project funded through the Snowflake Foundation, established in February by the host committee of the 2014 New York/New Jersey Super Bowl.
Scheduled to open in September 2015, the building will feature a gymnasium, teen and technology centers, a game room, teaching kitchen and café, and numerous adaptable classrooms. The new Boys & Girls club will make the organization's award-winning programs available to more than 2,000 additional young people and double the number of teens enrolled in its college and career preparation programs. In addition, the Club plans to introduce a host of vocational and technical career tracks for non college-bound teens. Teen Club members will have the opportunity to undertake courses in 12 defined career clusters, perform paid internships, achieve certifications, learn new skills, and develop social entrepreneurial business ventures.
HEADS UP FOOTBALL AMBASSADORS VISIT YOUTH LEAGUES
In recent weeks, former NFL players serving as Heads Up Football Ambassadors have spent time with Heads Up Football youth leagues, reinforcing the essentials of proper Heads Up Tackling and talking about the values of football participation.
Greg Camarillo, who serves as an academic coach for San Diego State University and California State University at San Marcos, recently visited a Heads Up Football league in Chula Vista, California. "The players were excited to hear that NFL players take the same precautions to playing smarter football - that we also do our best to keep our head out of the hit while still playing fast-paced football," said Camarillo.
Former Buffalo Bills safety Mark Kelso, currently a color commentator and football analyst for the Bills, recently visited several Heads Up Football leagues in the Buffalo area. "We all have a responsibility to allow our young athletes the opportunity to play the games they love and develop these traits while providing the safest possible playing environment," said Kelso.
49ERS ALUMNI BRING JOY TO HAVEN FAMILY HOUSE RESIDENTS
The San Francisco 49ers teamed with Inn Vision Shelter Network's Haven Family House for a special Halloween event, providing the residents of this 23-unit transitional housing complex with a night of fun and a "store" filled with costumes. 49ers Alumni -- including Dennis Brown, Dwight Clark, Greg Clark, Eric Heitmann, Guy McIntyre, Darryl Pollard, and JJ Stokes -- spent the evening with the families enjoying a meal and Halloween activities. Each child went home with a costume and a framed photo along with a Halloween pumpkin filled with 49ers treats.
STEELERS HOST YMCA EXHIBITION GAME
At halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts game, students from Sewickley Valley YMCA participated in an exhibition football game hosted by the Steelers and Dick's Sporting Goods. 40 youth football players, ages 6-8 and 9-12, were able to run out of the tunnel before playing on both ends of Heinz Field. Participants received Terrible Towels to complete a memorable day.
