NFL Health Update: Dr. Margot Putukian talks about sports safety

There has been a significant culture change regarding head injuries not only in football, but also in several other sports, notably ice hockey, lacrosse and soccer. For all of these sports as well as many others, concussion is a significant injury with potentially long-term consequences. The biggest culture changes are the importance of taking the head out of the game, penalizing instead of rewarding hits to the head, and trying to instill a sense of fair play instead of hurting opponents. These culture changes have come by way of rule enforcement and rule changes, education and also modification of coaching techniques. We need to keep sports safe so that our youth can continue to participate and enjoy the benefits of lifelong activity and competition.