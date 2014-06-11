NFL Health Update: Bucs players shave heads for cancer fundraiser

NFL UPDATE -- June 11, 2014
BUCCANEERS SHAVE HEADS AT CANCER FUNDRAISER
Nearly 40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and staff, including defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, defensive end Michael Johnson, quarterback Mike Glennon, kicker Connor Barth, and Chief Operating Officer BRIAN FORD had their heads shaved last week as part of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Fifth Annual Bright House Networks Cut for a Cure Charity Challenge. Children who have previously battled or are currently battling cancer visited the team's practice facility, One Buccaneer Place, to assist with the head shaving event, through which the Buccaneers are raising money for the cause. The event included a $10,000 donation from the team to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
"It's an inspiration to us, because what we do is nothing compared to what they have to do, what they have to fight for," said Barth. "They just want to be normal kids and have a normal life, and we just want to show the support we have for them. We want them to know that it's cool to have no hair."
Organizations throughout Tampa lent their support this spring in the fight against cancer through the Cut for a Cure, which has already raised nearly $290,000 in 2014 to support the Pediatric Cancer Foundation and select nonprofit organizations. To see more from the event, including a complete list of Buccaneers players and staff who participated, click here or visit www.buccaneers.com.
POP WARNER HONORS JETS AT 54th ANNUAL ALL-AMERICAN SCHOLASTIC BANQUET
Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc., the nation's oldest youth football, cheer and dance organization, recently honored the New York Jets as the NFL Team of the Year at the 2014 Pop Warner Scholastic Banquet. Cornerback Kyle Wilson accepted the award on behalf of the Jets. The banquet honors the scholastic accomplishments of Pop Warner's All-American student athletes and recognizes notable professional athletes who serve as role models to Pop Warner's youth.
The NFL Team of the Year Award is presented annually to a team that has demonstrated commitment and support of Pop Warner both locally and nationally. With a matching grant from the NFL Foundation, the Jets donated $40,000 to the Newark Pop Warner Football League (NPWFL), which purchased new helmets and shoulder pads for its PeeWee division.
STEELERS FOOTBALL CLINIC GIVES BACK TO NORTH SIDE
The Pittsburgh Steelers teamed with the Urban Impact foundation earlier this month for a youth football clinic at Oliver High School on Pittsburgh's North Side.
Youth football players and their families got the chance to meet and interact with Steelers including Maurkice Pouncey, Kelvin Beachum, Ramon Foster, Ryan Shazier, Jarvis Jones and Stephon Tuitt.
The clinic is a part of Urban Impact's "Play Ball for Kids" partnership, which works with professional athletes to raise money with corporate and family sponsors, to help those in need on the North Side of Pittsburgh.
BROWNS LAUNCH FIRST AND TEN GLOBAL VOLUNTEERING PLATFORM
The Cleveland Browns launched First and Ten, the club's signature global community platform, when its 2014 rookie class' visited Grindstone Elementary School last Wednesday. Browns President Alec Scheiner, the 2014 Browns rookie class, team staff and students pledged to #give10 as part of the event.
The Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's new community program to inspire fans to volunteer in their communities. First and Ten is designed to unify the team and its fan base, with the goal of making an impact in their community and across the globe.
"First and Ten will strengthen our community involvement in Northeast Ohio and around the country, uniting our team and tremendous fans through volunteerism," said President of the Cleveland Browns Foundation Dee Haslam. "Browns fans are passionate, loyal and supportive, and those traits will further allow us to positively influence our respective communities with this unique initiative."
PATRIOTS BRING GENERATIONS TOGETHER WITH NFL PLAY 60
The New England Patriots recently hosted a first-of-its-kind event that joined children from Igo Elementary School in Foxborough with senior citizens for a PLAY 60 event that spanned generations.
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft joined players, including Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, to lead both seniors and students in drills as part of the Fuel Up to Play 60 program.
COLTS HOST FIRST MOMS CLINIC
The Indianapolis Colts hosted their first Moms Clinic earlier this month. Attendees learned about football fundamentals, equipment fitting, concussion awareness, and proper tackling as part of USA Football's Heads Up Football program.
Colts Youth Football Commissioner, Mike Prior, who played 14 years in the NFL, and current Colts quarterback Chandler Harnish attended the event, which took at the Colts practice facility.
"Clinics like these are great for the future of the game, but more importantly, for moms to get more involved and understand the importance of their role in their son's life" said Prior. "Throughout my playing career I had great coaching, but the coaches that were always there for me, and still are to this day, are my parents."
Chris Golic, Leann Harnish, Michael Haynes, Prior, and Harnish participated in a panel discussion on the importance of coach and parental engagement, experiences throughout playing careers, USA Football's resources, and a mom's role in their child's football life.
"The life lessons that this game teaches are unparalleled, as are the characteristics instilled by your mom and dad" said Harnish. "I'm thrilled to have my mom here today—it is very important for her to be involved with my football life, even at the highest of levels."
VIKINGS BUILD PLAYGROUND AT CLEVELAND PARK COMMUNITY SCHOOL IN MINNEAPOLIS
The Vikings helped build a new playground last week as part of a community partnership with various Minneapolis nonprofits. More than 200 volunteers were on hand at Cleveland Park Community School to build the playground with a design based on children's drawings created at a special design event in March.
"Minneapolis-area parents needed a safe place for their children to play," said KaBOOM! project manager Naudy Martinez. "A safe place that they could call their very own was important."
