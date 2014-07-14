NFL Head Coach Power Rankings: Bill Belichick reigns supreme

Allen ranks 32nd for the second year in a row, mostly because we just didn't see improvement from his Raiders from Year 1 to Year 2. Allen came from the defensive side of the ball in Denver, and that is exactly where many of the Raiders problems still lie. (Quarterback has been an issue, sure, but this D just gave up the most points in the AFC.) Allen is getting another shot in 2014, which he deserves, given where this club was at -- talent-wise and cap-wise -- when he took over.