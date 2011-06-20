NFL Hall of Famers call for better benefits in next CBA

Published: Jun 20, 2011 at 12:23 PM

WASHINGTON -- His body battered and bruised by a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, Joe DeLamielleure limped to the podium to state his case.

"We've earned the right to have a livable pension," the former guard with the Bills and Browns said after detailing his lengthy resume of surgeries. "The NFL is the most lucrative sport on the planet and they can't take care of 2,000 guys? That's wrong."

Owner talks set to begin

NFL owners will convene a meeting Tuesday that is the first of its kind: Called specifically to address a lockout that's now in its fourth month, Albert Breer writes. **More ...**

DeLamielleure was one of a collection of NFL Hall of Famers and current players who held a press conference Monday backing a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, demanding better benefits for former players.

Carl Eller, one of the plaintiffs, says the league has not done what is "fair and right" in supporting the financial and medical concerns of former players. He was joined at the National Press Club by Hall of Famers Lem Barney, Elvin Bethea and Paul Krause, among others, each of whom detailed the struggles they have had in their post-NFL lives trying to receive benefits from the league.

"These are real people, real players and real pain," Eller said. "Football is a game; life is not. We are suffering from the game."

The former players said they wanted their concerns to be heard and considered in lockout negotiations between the players and NFL owners. And while many of the former players expressed disdain with the players union, the lawyer representing Eller's suit expressed confidence that the issue of retired player benefits would be addressed in any deal.

"We are absolutely confident that a resolution can be reached that would do, as the league has said, what is fair and right on behalf of the retirees," attorney Michael Hausfeld said. "Today is the time, before the owners meet and before this hopefully moves to conclusion, that these interests can be heard and these needs can be resolved."

While the event was an opportunity for former players to detail their concerns, about a dozen current or recently retired players attended to show their support for the cause, earning warm greetings from their counterparts.

  -- 
 Ravens LB Brendon Ayanbadejo

"These are courageous men and I came here for them," Ravens linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo said. "I came here for the current players because this is far from the glitz and glamour of the NFL. If you're talking to a 24-year-old young man, he's not thinking about these types of issues, so we have to bring these issues to the public, so everybody is aware of exactly what's going on. We need to support these men and do what's right. These men earned it."

Several players referenced Bears safety Dave Duerson, who committed suicide amid mounting financial and personal issues, and potential effects from concussions.

"I don't know how many concussions I've had, but there is a mental impact," said Krause, a former Redskins safety. "I didn't want to admit it, but I've thought of (suicide). You just want to get away from everything. People have to know what players are going through -- it's physical, financial and mental."

Barney, a standout safety for the Lions, said that the retired players were speaking out for the vast majority of those who played their careers in relative anonymity.

"There were a lot of gentlemen who played this game that you never hear about after they leave the game," Barney said. "There are so many guys who have left the game disabled, no pension, no college degree ... we have a cornucopia of men who are wasted. This is really needed."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson downplays 'Super Bowl' expectations: 'I'm not the only one here'

Anthony Richardson's selection in Indy brings hope that the Florida product will end the string of subpar QB play that has plagued the franchise, and they'd return to the mountain Peyton Manning once took them.
news

RB Dalvin Cook thinks Jets winning Super Bowl is 'very realistic': 'That's why I'm here'

Expectations are Empire State Building-high for the New York Jets in 2023 with the offseason additions of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook. Cook believes Gang Green can break the 55-year streak of Super Bowl futility.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

'World's Largest Tailgate' to take place before NFL Kickoff Game

"Saturday Night Live" star Heidi Gardner will be among several entertainers expected to take part in a virtual tailgate and concert experience before the NFL's kickoff game in Kansas City next month.