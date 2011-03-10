NFL greats building bonds on USO tour

The members of the 2011 NFL-USO tour were up early as we kicked off our first full day of activities at the base in Southeast Asia. The day began with breakfast with Colonel John Kubinec, who is the Commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing based out of the military base. Colonel Kubinec, who is responsible for a team of 1,100 troops, gave our group a good overview of the base and its role in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Located outside the two active war theaters (but a relatively short distance away), the base serves as a major logistical hub for military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Supply missions, air refueling and maintenance, and surveillance are all conducted out of the base. Combat missions and bombing runs, providing critical air support to combat troops on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan, also fly out of the base.