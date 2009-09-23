NFL given until Oct. 9 to file documents in suspensions case

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NFL has been granted more time to file documents asking a federal appeals court to reconsider the league's plan to suspend Minnesota Vikings defensive tackles Pat Williams and Kevin Williams.
The motion filed Wednesday before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals indicates the NFL will challenge a three-judge panel's ruling allowing the Williamses to play.
The league had tried to suspend the Williamses for testing positive for a banned diuretic, but the players contended they didn't know the weight-loss supplement they took contained the substance. They also argued that the NFL was aware of the supplement's ingredients and failed to tell players.
The appeals court clerk has given the NFL until Oct. 9 to file a petition for rehearing.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press