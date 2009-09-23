NFL given until Oct. 9 to file documents in suspensions case

Published: Sep 23, 2009 at 10:02 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NFL has been granted more time to file documents asking a federal appeals court to reconsider the league's plan to suspend Minnesota Vikings defensive tackles Pat Williams and Kevin Williams.

The motion filed Wednesday before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals indicates the NFL will challenge a three-judge panel's ruling allowing the Williamses to play.

The league had tried to suspend the Williamses for testing positive for a banned diuretic, but the players contended they didn't know the weight-loss supplement they took contained the substance. They also argued that the NFL was aware of the supplement's ingredients and failed to tell players.

The appeals court clerk has given the NFL until Oct. 9 to file a petition for rehearing.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

Former Raiders wide receiver ﻿Cliff Branch﻿ and 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil were selected as the senior finalist and coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the Hall announced Tuesday.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Michael F. Florio returns! (aka The Band is Back Together!)

Michael F. Florio returns to the show, joining Marcas Grant for a brand new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to discuss Travis Etienne's season-ending injury, the Bears' QB situation and more preseason news.
news

Move The Sticks: Super Bowl Contenders Draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys talk Trevor Lawrence, the Saints and their top 10 Super Bowl contenders.
news

Jaguars rookie RB Travis Etienne to undergo foot surgery, to miss 2021 season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne will undergo surgery on a Lisfranc injury he suffered in Monday night's preseason game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW