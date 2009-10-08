NFL games averaging 17.4 million TV viewers, most since 1989

Published: Oct 08, 2009 at 09:44 AM

NEW YORK -- NFL ratings are at their highest in 20 years.

Through the first four weeks of the season, games are drawing their best average viewership since 1989 at 17.4 million, up 14 percent from the same point in 2008. The average was 18.1 million in 1989 through four weeks.

Sunday doubleheader games starting at 4:15 EDT this year on CBS and Fox have averaged 22.3 million viewers, which ranks as television's most-watched show on a weekly basis.

Monday night's Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings matchup on ESPN was the most-watched show in cable TV history with 21.8 million viewers.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 23

Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the 29th-overall pick, has signed his rookie deal with the Patriots, the team announced Thursday.

news

Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: AFC West stuffed with stars; AFC North rising

After an offseason marked by major movement, Adam Schein ranks all eight divisions in the NFL by quarterback. Can anyone hold a candle to Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr and Justin Herbert in the AFC West?

news

NFL announces training camp reporting dates, locations for all 32 teams for 2022 season

The NFL announced on Thursday training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams for the 2022 season.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: June Boon or June Gloom (AKA more hype train or smokescreen)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW