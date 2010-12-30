NFL GameDay Morning examines QB Brady, 13-2 Patriots

With a 13-2 record and home-field advantage secured throughout the playoffs, the New England Patriots are once again on top in the AFC. Leading the Patriots is quarterback Tom Brady, who is having one of the greatest seasons of his career and has thrown an NFL-record 319 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.
»New England's 27-game regular season home winning streak in games in which Tom Brady has started and finished
»Tom Brady as a leader and his place in the Top 100 NFL players of all-time
»New England head coach Bill Belichick's decision-making and leadership
»How many Super Bowl rings will Tom Brady win?
Sunday is NFL GameDay on NFL Network, starting at 9 a.m. ET with NFL GameDay Morning. Host Rich Eisen joins Steve Mariucci, Marshall Faulk, Michael Irvin and Warren Sapp for the first and most comprehensive pregame show every Sunday.