NFL+ Game Replays: Top six historic playoff games with rematches on 2026 schedule

With the release of the full 2026 NFL schedule, excitement and anticipation for the season starts in earnest now. To further fuel the hype, we've gathered together a handful of Game Replays to highlight the most memorable past iterations of matchups on the 2026 schedule.
In this particular article, you'll find the best playoff games from the NFL+ Game Replay rolodex -- memorable postseason contests from the last 17 seasons -- set for a rematch this year. All you need to rewatch these classics is an NFL+ Premium subscription, which grants access to full and condensed game replays of every NFL game of the season, along with NFL RedZone, All-22 film and access to NFL Pro.
Note: For the sake of diversity -- and an article that's not entirely Patriots and Chiefs games -- I've restricted each team to one appearance on this list. So while *Super Bowl LI* or the *2018 AFC Championship* might've otherwise made the cut, they've been relegated to honorable mentions for this piece.
When Dallas hosted Green Bay in the 2016 Divisional Round, it marked their first playoff game since they lost two years earlier … against Green Bay … in the Divisional Round. That was the infamous Dez Bryant "Not-a-Catch" game, so Cowboys fans were Jonesing for vengeance (no pun intended). The fact that rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were leading the Dallas offense against already-two-time-MVP Aaron Rodgers made it even more intriguing.
The Cowboys did strike first, but then Green Bay took a commanding 21-3 lead early in the second quarter. Prescott refused to go down quietly and led the 'Boyz on a ferocious comeback that eventually led to a game-tying two-point conversion rush with 4:08 remaining. Mason Crosby and Dan Bailey traded booming field goals before the Packers got one last chance at a game-winning drive with 35 seconds remaining.
A sack and an incompletion backed Rodgers into a third-and-20 corner with 12 seconds left … and then he made what I contend is one of the best throws in NFL history. Essentially sprinting to his left, Rodgers slung an absolute zinger, across his body, 38 yards down the field to tight end Jared Cook on the sideline -- a completion Joe Buck and Troy Aikman simultaneously called "unbelievable." The toe-drag-swag snag by Cook set up a 51-yard field goal attempt that Crosby hit twice -- after Dallas head coach Jason Garrett iced the first -- barely wobbling the second inside the left upright as time expired to send Green Bay to the title game.
Tom Brady was leading the Buccaneers on another playoff run a year after winning Super Bowl LV. Cooper Kupp had won the receiving Triple Crown and was arguably the most dominant player in the league with new QB Matthew Stafford. And when they met at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs had won eight of their last nine and the Rams had won six of their last seven. This was poised to be a great one before the opening kickoff.
At first, things went heavily L.A.'s way and late in the third quarter, Brady was down 27-3 … eerily reminiscent of his 28-3 deficit from Super Bowl LI six years prior. Of course, Brady put together an improbable comeback to tie the game with less than a minute remaining. On the first snap of the Rams' ensuing drive, Tampa Bay sacked Stafford. It felt like, once again, fate and the football gods were bending to Brady's will. But in 2021, there was one force more unstoppable than the future Hall of Famer: the breakfast-fueled connection between Stafford and Kupp.
On second down, the Rams QB found his WR1 for a 20-yard strike to the left sideline, stopping the clock with 27 seconds left. And on the very next play, Stafford threw a 44-yard fadeaway bomb that prompted Al Michaels to exclaim, "He's got Kupp again!" The Offensive Player of the Year skidded to a halt in the red zone, Stafford rallied the troops for a clock-killing spike and Matt Gay proceeded to hit the 30-yard game-winning field goal to send Los Angeles to the NFC Championship Game.
The fierce Ravens-Steelers rivalry was reaching its peak around the time of the 2010 Divisional Round. Pittsburgh had eliminated rookie Joe Flacco and Co. in the AFC Championship Game two years prior. Haloti Ngata had broken Ben Roethlisberger’s nose in the Steelers' win in Week 13. It was the era of classic, rough-and-tumble, black-and-blue, AFC North football. This battle at then-Heinz Field was no exception, exacerbated by the unfriendly Pittsburgh winter weather. Both quarterbacks were sacked at least five times and both defenses forced and recovered multiple fumbles. Baltimore held a 21-7 advantage into the second half, but the lead changed hands three times before balancing in a 24-24 tie and setting up a huge fourth-quarter drive for Mike Tomlin's crew.
The Ravens defense looked as relentless as ever, logging a 9-yard sack and crushing Emmanuel Sanders to break up a would-be first down catch. Roethlisberger, who had already gained a reputation as one of the most resilient QBs in the league, faced a third-and-19 … and responded by uncorking a 61-yard bomb to a sixth-round rookie with 18 career catches named Antonio Brown. Rashard Mendenhall scored the game-winning TD two plays later and the Pittsburgh defense silenced Flacco (again) on the ensuing drive to secure the victory on their path to Super Bowl XLV. This wasn't the most high-scoring or high-flying playoff game of the century, but it was one of the most complete and epitomized early 2000s football. Great quarterbacks. Great defenses. Great moments. And great plays in those moments.
This game was almost replaced by another Saints-Vikings contest -- the 2009 NFC championship -- but the fourth quarter of the 2017 Divisional Round at U.S. Bank Stadium was enough to make this list all on its own. Entering the weekend, Minnesota had won 11 of its previous 12 games behind backup QB Case Keenum and head coach Mike Zimmer's league-leading defense. That made them the favorites over Drew Brees and the Saints, who they'd also beaten 29-19 in the season opener.
For nearly three quarters, it looked like a done deal -- the Vikings intercepted Drew Brees twice and took an early 17-0 lead that lasted until late in the third quarter. But then Brees caught fire. Over his last five drives, the nearly-39-year-old QB completed 17 of 22 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota kicker Kai Forbath made multiple long field goals to keep the score close, but it was Wil Lutz's go-ahead 43-yarder with 25 seconds left that finally sent nail into coffin for the Vikes.
Except that it didn't. Keenum and Co. got the ball back and four plays later, as time expired, we bore witness to the Minneapolis Miracle. As Joe Buck put it, "Pass is caught! Diggs! Sideline! Touchdown! Unbelievable! Vikings win it!" The 61-yard walk-off score marked the fourth and final lead change in the last 3:01 of game time, sealing one of the most epic finishes in recent (or ancient) memory.
Everyone remembers this Super Bowl for its shocking conclusion, but it was the epitome of championship football from start to finish. New England and Seattle were the top seeds from their respective conferences. Led by the Legion of Boom, the Seahawks were the reigning Super Bowl champions, and while Tom Brady and Co. were red-hot entering then-University of Phoenix Stadium, New England's dynasty had been stymied for a full decade. Both sides traded blows throughout, with running back Marshawn Lynch and the 'Hawks defense battering the Pats and Brady going full G.O.A.T. mode with 50 pass attempts, including four touchdowns.
And the fourth quarter was cinema. The Seahawks led by 10 entering the final frame before Brady orchestrated two heroic drives, with touchdown tosses to Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, to take a 28-24 lead. Then came arguably the most memorable drive in Super Bowl history. Russell Wilson found Marshawn Lynch for a 31-yard catch-and-run down the sideline to cross midfield at the two-minute warning, then completed a miraculous, back-breaking, bouncing-ball deep shot to Jermaine Kearse that Cris Collinsworth labeled "unbelievable," Al Michaels described as "crazy" and both compared to the "Helmet Catch" from seven years earlier. Collinsworth observed with grave finality, "Now you have to stop Marshawn Lynch." Instead, from the 1-yard line, Pete Carroll made the most infamous play call in NFL history and the resulting pass was intercepted by undrafted rookie corner Malcolm Butler. In a single play, Seattle's back-to-back bid was denied and New England kicked off the second half of their dynasty.
Every once in a while, we get a game that might not be topped for a generation. Such was the case when the Bills and Chiefs clashed in the 2021 Divisional Round. This was their fourth meeting in two seasons, with Kansas City winning both 2020 clashes, including the AFC championship, but Buffalo securing victory in October of 2021. This game fully solidified what has become the great rivalry of the AFC this decade.
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen combined for 884 total yards and eight touchdowns, with unheralded Bills receiver Gabe Davis racking up an absurd 201 yards and record-breaking four receiving scores. From halftime on, the two offenses combined for 599 total yards and zero turnovers. At the two-minute warning, Kansas City led 26-21 … before five game-tying or lead-changing scores took place over the final seven minutes of game time.
Most memorable of all -- which is saying something in this game -- Mahomes and Co. got the ball on their own 25-yard line, down three … with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. Two completions, 44 yards and a flurry of timeouts later, Harrison Butker sent the contest to overtime with a 49-yard field goal. The Chiefs would win the coin toss and the game without Allen touching the ball again -- which prompted a change to the NFL's overtime rules the following year. In the waning seconds of regulation, Tony Romo called the game "literally a quarterback duel for the ages." He was right, and we honestly may never see another one like it.