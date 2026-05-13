NFL+ Game Replays: Top six historic playoff games with rematches on 2026 schedule

Tom Brady was leading the Buccaneers on another playoff run a year after winning Super Bowl LV. Cooper Kupp had won the receiving Triple Crown and was arguably the most dominant player in the league with new QB Matthew Stafford. And when they met at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs had won eight of their last nine and the Rams had won six of their last seven. This was poised to be a great one before the opening kickoff.

At first, things went heavily L.A.'s way and late in the third quarter, Brady was down 27-3 … eerily reminiscent of his 28-3 deficit from Super Bowl LI six years prior. Of course, Brady put together an improbable comeback to tie the game with less than a minute remaining. On the first snap of the Rams' ensuing drive, Tampa Bay sacked Stafford. It felt like, once again, fate and the football gods were bending to Brady's will. But in 2021, there was one force more unstoppable than the future Hall of Famer: the breakfast-fueled connection between Stafford and Kupp.