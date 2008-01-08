NFL gains viewers as other types of shows lose them

NEW YORK -- NFL games continue to resist the general decline in viewers among the major television networks.

Games on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network averaged 15 million viewers in 2007, up 3 percent from the previous year.

On CBS, FOX and NBC, the average was 16.6 million. Prime-time programs on the four major over-the-air networks drew an average of 8.7 million for the year.

The gap between NFL games and prime-time fare on the major networks has been growing. In 2002, NFL games averaged 15.8 million viewers, compared with 10.3 million for the prime-time shows.

