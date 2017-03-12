NFL free agency roundup: The latest from Day 4

The team announced they signed Philly Brown. It is a one-year deal, Rapoport reported. Brown served as the third and fourth receiver for the Panthers since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
In three seasons, Brown has 79 catches for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns.
Here are some other free-agent moves we've seen on Sunday:
- Cornerback Marcus Cooper's deal with the Chicago Bears is for three years and $16 million dollars with $8 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Cooper spent last season with the Cardinals, nabbing four interceptions -- including a touchdown. Cooper became a starter last season after playing a reserve role his first three years in the league with the Chiefs.
- The Buccaneers re-signed cornerback and special-teamer Josh Robinson to a two-year deal. Tampa Bay picked up Robinson prior to the 2016 season and he ended up being the best gunner the team fielded. He had 12 tackles on kick coverage and also downed a number of Bryan Anger punts inside the 20-yard line.
- The Jaguars released defensive tackle Roy Miller, the team announced. After signing Calais Campbell and Stefan Charles, the move made sense for a Jaguars defensive interior that is trying to improve on a disappointing 2016 season.