NFL free agency: Raiders' woes continue; Broncos, Patriots all-in

Even if you're no fan of the Broncos or Patriots, you have to appreciate the arms race they are engaging in right now. With two aging quarterbacks and slowly closing championship windows, the Broncos and Patriots went about vacuuming up high-priced talent designed to get them the edge in the AFC. John Elway loaded up on defense in Denver, signing hard-hitting safety T.J. Ward, snagging Ware and swiping Aqib Talib from New England. How did the Patriots react? By getting a better (albeit only marginally so) cornerback for less money in Darrelle Revis. Yes, Revis might only be a one-year rental, and because he is a mercenary (something for which he should not apologize for at all), there is no guarantee he'll be with the Pats any longer than that. But for now, Bill Belichick has made his defense better even after losing one of its best players. The next round of this ongoing bit of hand-to-hand combat could center on receivers. Both teams need them, the Patriots much more so than the Broncos. Stay tuned.