NFL free agency primers: Biggest needs for all 32 teams in 2014

With free agency set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 11, Elliot Harrison identifies needs for all 32 teams over eight divisional primers. Click on each division for full analysis:
» Chicago Bears: Downtrodden defense badly needs safety help.
» Detroit Lions: Still seeking a Calvin Johnson complement at WR.
» Green Bay Packers: Defensive line issues abound in Titletown.
» Minnesota Vikings: Who can play linebacker for Mike Zimmer?
» Baltimore Ravens: Joe Flacco certainly could use more weapons.
» Cincinnati Bengals: Stout D remains underwhelming in one area.
» Cleveland Browns: Whole lotta needs, whole lotta spending cash.
» Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Polamalu and the troubling old guard.
» Atlanta Falcons: This defense simply must boost its sack total.
» Carolina Panthers: Protecting Cam Newton is a major concern.
» New Orleans Saints: The secondary is rife with question marks.
» Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lovie Smith inherits a D with one flaw.
» Houston Texans: Time to protect J.J. Watt on the defensive line.
» Indianapolis Colts: Back end of D looms as a playoff problem.
» Jacksonville Jaguars: Desperately seeking sacks (per usual).
» Tennessee Titans: GM Ruston Webster remains a mystery man.
» Dallas Cowboys: Tight cap could limit Jerry Jones' activity.
» New York Giants: No-name linebacking corps really stands out.
» Philadelphia Eagles: Chip Kelly has a glaring need on defense.
» Washington Redskins: Last line of defense is quite unsettling.
» Buffalo Bills: Transitioning defense lacks linebacker depth.
» Miami Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill's safety must be prioritized.
» New England Patriots: Vince Wilfork needs younger colleagues.
» New York Jets: Is this Michael Vick's ultimate destination?
» Arizona Cardinals: Seeking edge protector and edge pass rusher.
» St. Louis Rams: More weapons for Sam Bradford, please.
» San Francisco 49ers: Defensive line isn't getting any younger.
» Seattle Seahawks: Defending champs could upgrade O-line depth.