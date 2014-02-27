NFL free agency primers: Biggest needs for all 32 teams in 2014

Published: Feb 27, 2014 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Elliot_Harrison_1400x1000
Elliot Harrison

NFL.com Analyst

With free agency set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 11, Elliot Harrison identifies needs for all 32 teams over eight divisional primers. Click on each division for full analysis:

NFC North

» Chicago Bears: Downtrodden defense badly needs safety help.

» Detroit Lions: Still seeking a Calvin Johnson complement at WR.

» Green Bay Packers: Defensive line issues abound in Titletown.

» Minnesota Vikings: Who can play linebacker for Mike Zimmer?

Click here for the entire NFC North primer

AFC North

» Baltimore Ravens: Joe Flacco certainly could use more weapons.

» Cincinnati Bengals: Stout D remains underwhelming in one area.

» Cleveland Browns: Whole lotta needs, whole lotta spending cash.

» Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Polamalu and the troubling old guard.

Click here for the entire AFC North primer

NFC South

» Atlanta Falcons: This defense simply must boost its sack total.

» Carolina Panthers: Protecting Cam Newton is a major concern.

» New Orleans Saints: The secondary is rife with question marks.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lovie Smith inherits a D with one flaw.

Click here for the entire NFC South primer

AFC South

» Houston Texans: Time to protect J.J. Watt on the defensive line.

» Indianapolis Colts: Back end of D looms as a playoff problem.

» Jacksonville Jaguars: Desperately seeking sacks (per usual).

» Tennessee Titans: GM Ruston Webster remains a mystery man.

Click here for the entire AFC South primer

NFC East

» Dallas Cowboys: Tight cap could limit Jerry Jones' activity.

» New York Giants: No-name linebacking corps really stands out.

» Philadelphia Eagles: Chip Kelly has a glaring need on defense.

» Washington Redskins: Last line of defense is quite unsettling.

Click here for the entire NFC East primer

AFC East

» Buffalo Bills: Transitioning defense lacks linebacker depth.

» Miami Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill's safety must be prioritized.

» New England Patriots: Vince Wilfork needs younger colleagues.

» New York Jets: Is this Michael Vick's ultimate destination?

Click here for the entire AFC East primer

NFC West

» Arizona Cardinals: Seeking edge protector and edge pass rusher.

» St. Louis Rams: More weapons for Sam Bradford, please.

» San Francisco 49ers: Defensive line isn't getting any younger.

» Seattle Seahawks: Defending champs could upgrade O-line depth.

Click here for the entire NFC West primer

AFC West

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'I definitely do have to be better' after lost seconds late in loss to Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool cost his team precious seconds late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
news

Banged-up Vikings RB Dalvin Cook after 205-yard night: 'There ain't no holding me back'

Donning a shoulder harness to help him deal with the torn labrum and dislocated shoulder he suffered two games prior, Dalvin Cook found gaping holes and open lanes en route to 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 36-28 win over the Steelers.
news

Football community reacts to news of Demaryius Thomas' death

News of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death shook the football community on Thursday night. An outpouring of love on Twitter followed.
news

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW