NFL free agency: Patriots stay ahead of the pack after wild day

Butler's name has been linked, though, to speculation that he could be traded in a deal for Saints receiver Brandin Cooks, who would be just another target for an already ferocious offense. And it would be another maddening reminder that the Patriots never rest on their considerable laurels. Had the Patriots remained exactly the same after this past season, they almost surely would have gotten better anyway -- just because tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed the playoff run after going on injured reserve in December, would be healthy again. Instead, Belichick has put his foot on the gas once more, preparing his defensive backfield for the departure of free agent Logan Ryan (who later headed to the Titans) and perhaps even Butler.