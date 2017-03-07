NFL free agency negotiation period underway

"Clubs are advised that any attempt to undermine the purpose of this negotiating period may be considered conduct detrimental to the League, as well as a violation of League's Anti-Tampering Policy," it said in the memo. "If an investigation becomes necessary, the involved club(s) may be required to provide the League office with all relevant documents to assist with the investigation. Without limitation, such documents would include any and all email and telephone communications (voice and text) between any employees of the club, the player, the player's certified agent, or any involved third-party. This would also include documents relating to travel arrangements for the player, such as, airline reservations, including private aviation, ground transportation and lodging."