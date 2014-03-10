NFL free agency inspires caution among league's winning teams

» Weigh the devil you know vs. the devil you don't. Some were surprised that Sam Shields received a four-year deal at $9.75 million per year from the Packers over the weekend, but whatever one might think of the contract, it's hard to argue that it represented a shot in the dark for Green Bay, which has had the 26-year-old cornerback in-house for four years. If the Packers had chosen instead to acquire someone from the outside, they would've been bringing in an athlete that they inherently would have had less information about.