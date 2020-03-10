NFL free agency fabrication: Beware of 'winning the offseason'

Go they did not, stumbling to a 1-4 start and finishing 8-8 before many of those same overpaid, free-agent misfits authored an S.O.S.-inducing four-win dud the following year. As with Miami's splurge of 2013, many of Philly's overpaid free agents were off the roster within two years, while the enigmatic Asomugha -- known for brushing off Eagles teammates to eat lunch alone in his car -- was out of football altogether by 2014 after netting $25 million guaranteed in that ill-fated contract with Philadelphia.