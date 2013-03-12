NFL free agency begins today; trades rock NFC West

Published: Mar 11, 2013 at 08:37 PM

Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson visits the "NFL AM" studio today to talk about his team's surprising acquisition of wide receiver Percy Harvin, and Vikings beat writer Dan Wiederer of the Star-Tribune has Minnesota's reaction to losing the controversial star. Tune to NFL Network at 6 a.m. ET.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

Debate: Who will win the offseason?

Paul-Kruger-130311-pq.jpg

Expected to go hard after Paul Kruger, the Browns are among the teams our analysts think will make plenty of noise. More ...

» The 2013 NFL year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to NFL Network all day long for the latest news and signings on "Free Agency Frenzy."

» Cornerback Richard Sherman joins "NFL Total Access" tonight at 7 p.m. ET as the Seattle Seahawks are featured on a timely edition of "State of the Franchise."

» Albert Breer explains how permissible tampering set the stage for a fascinating free agency period in 2013.

» NFL Evolution reports that Commissioner Roger Goodell hopes the league's new partnership with General Electric will help research for injuries in all sports.

» Elliot Harrison explores the smartest free-agent signings in NFL history.

Brooks: Wallace vs. Jennings

Mike Wallace is a young burner; Greg Jennings is a polished vet. Bucky Brooks explains which free-agent receiver is better. More ...

» Check out our Offseason Forecast page to see what all 32 NFL clubs need to focus on in 2013.

» Five classic Tom Brady-Peyton Manning showdowns are up for vote by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs Saturday on NFL Network.

» Check out the fantasy impact of the Anquan Boldin and Percy Harvin trades.

» Happy birthday to New York Giants defensive tackle Shaun Rogers, who turns 34 on Tuesday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Robert Woods suffers torn ACL in practice, to miss remainder of 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL fines Bears DE Cassius Marsh for controversial taunting penalty

The NFL informed Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh on Friday he's being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Aaron Rodgers, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is set to be activated on Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 13

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a jaw injury, the team announced. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW