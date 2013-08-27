NFL Foundation to donate equipment to Moore, Okla., teams

Published: Aug 27, 2013 at 05:45 AM

The Daily Oklahoman previewed NFL Foundation Chairman Charlotte Jones Anderson's visit Monday to the Moore, Okla., youth football program for equipment donation as part of the NFL Foundation's work with the Heads Up Football program.

The city of Moore was devastated by a massive tornado last May.

Northeast High School head coach and former Philadelphia Eagle Kenny Blair and former Oklahoma star Roy Williams, who are Heads Up Football Ambassadors, are also involved with the Foundation's help for the Moore programs.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Court ruling clears path for sale of Denver Broncos franchise 

The Denver Broncos have cleared their final legal hurdle to begin the process of transferring ownership of the team, likely through a sale of the franchise valued at nearly $4 billion.
news

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge after just two seasons on the job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo are back with a special episode of NFL Total Access: The Locker Room.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 11

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activating pass rusher Shaq Barrett off the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW