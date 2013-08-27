NFL Foundation to donate equipment to Moore, Okla., teams

The Daily Oklahoman previewed NFL Foundation Chairman Charlotte Jones Anderson's visit Monday to the Moore, Okla., youth football program for equipment donation as part of the NFL Foundation's work with the Heads Up Football program.
The city of Moore was devastated by a massive tornado last May.
Northeast High School head coach and former Philadelphia Eagle Kenny Blair and former Oklahoma star Roy Williams, who are Heads Up Football Ambassadors, are also involved with the Foundation's help for the Moore programs.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor