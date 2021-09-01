Around the NFL

NFL Foundation to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Published: Sep 01, 2021
The NFL Foundation is the latest organization to make a sizable contribution toward Hurricane Ida relief efforts, pledging to give $1 million to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund.

The NFL Foundation plans to work in tandem with the Saints in the coming weeks to identify nonprofit organizations that are serving people impacted throughout Louisiana. The donation comes on the heels of $1 million pledges from the Saints, Falcons, Ravens and Panthers.

Saints owner Gayle Benson on Monday announced a $1 million donation to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. On Tuesday, Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced he'll be donating to the American Red Cross and Greater New Orleans Foundation.

The Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation are contributing to the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross. The Carolina Panthers Charities and the Tepper Foundation are focused on assisting direct local relief efforts in New Orleans and the surrounding region.

The league is encouraging fans to text IDA to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Ida Relief or go to redcross.org/donate.

