NFL Foundation, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee contribute more than $2M to support local nonprofits 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Arizona Cardinals vice president, Nicole Bidwill, Arizona Super Bowl LVII host committee president & CEO, Jay Parry, Arizona Super Bowl LVII host committee board chair, David Rousseau, City of Phoenix mayor, Kate Gallego, Be Kind People Project CEO & founder, Marcia Meyer and The Be Kind People Project COO, J.C. Thompson were all present for the press conference Thursday at the Be Kind People Project Community Center -- who was awarded a $200,000 grant to refurbish their brand new space.

"We are honored to have worked with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee to recognize these incredible nonprofit organizations paving the way in their communities," said NFL vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation, Alexia Gallagher. "We know that through funding, nonprofits are able to acquire the resources they need to continue making the greatest impact and this will be felt long after the game ends in Arizona."