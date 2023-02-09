NFL Foundation, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee contribute more than $2M to support local nonprofits 

Each year, the NFL seeks to improve the surrounding communities of the Super Bowl host city through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program. This year, $2.125 million in grants were provided with funding from the NFL Foundation and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee to help nonprofit organizations with proven track records of benefiting underserved Arizonans.
The nonprofits selected to receive these grant funds participated in an application process managed by the Arizona Community Foundation and focus their work within the following pillars: Education: improving access to quality education for youth; health & wellness: improving the overall well-being of residents, primarily youth; diversity, equity, inclusion & social justice: driving positive action for equality and accessibility; and environment and sustainability: implementing food recovery and recycling initiatives.
Over the past year, the NFL Foundation and Host Committee's Super Bowl Legacy Grant contributions have used the spotlight of the Super Bowl to showcase the achievements of these champion organizations that often go unrecognized. Super Bowl Legacy Grant funds have been awarded to each of the following organizations:
- 1N10, Inc.
- Ability 360
- Agua Fria Food & Clothing Bank
- Arizona Forward
- Arizona Students Recycling Used Tech
- Assistance League of the East Valley
- Barrow Neurological Foundation
- Be Kind People Project
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Arizona
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southern Arizona
- Boys & Girls Club of the Valley
- Catholic Charities Community Services (Mental Health Wellness Among Survivors of Sexual Violence)
- Child Crisis
- Civitan
- Creighton Community Foundation
- Defenders of Children
- Desert Botanical Gardens
- Dignity Health Foundation
- Dress for Success Phoenix
- Educational Enrichment Foundation
- Elevate Phoenix
- Flagstaff Shelter Services
- Foundation for Senior Living
- Gigi's Playhouse
- Homeward Bound
- Hope for Addiction
- Jobs for Arizona's Graduates
- Mission of Mercy
- Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona
- National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development
- Neighborhood Ministries
- NotMyKid
- Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council
- Phoenix Children's Suicide Prevention
- Phoenix Indian Center
- Phoenix Public Library Foundation
- Saint Mary's Food Bank
- Southwest Human Development
- Special Olympics Arizona
- State of Black Arizona
- United Food Bank
- Vitalant
- WasteNot
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Arizona Cardinals vice president, Nicole Bidwill, Arizona Super Bowl LVII host committee president & CEO, Jay Parry, Arizona Super Bowl LVII host committee board chair, David Rousseau, City of Phoenix mayor, Kate Gallego, Be Kind People Project CEO & founder, Marcia Meyer and The Be Kind People Project COO, J.C. Thompson were all present for the press conference Thursday at the Be Kind People Project Community Center -- who was awarded a $200,000 grant to refurbish their brand new space.
"We are honored to have worked with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee to recognize these incredible nonprofit organizations paving the way in their communities," said NFL vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation, Alexia Gallagher. "We know that through funding, nonprofits are able to acquire the resources they need to continue making the greatest impact and this will be felt long after the game ends in Arizona."
"We are proud to work with the NFL Foundation and the Host Committee partners to create a positive and lasting legacy for the Arizona nonprofits who serve our communities and residents year-round," said president and chief executive officer of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, Jay Parry. "Hosting Super Bowl LVII creates an incredible opportunity to leave a lasting impact, specifically in the areas the grants support - education, health and wellness, diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice, as well as environment and sustainability."