NFL forecast: Patriots reign in AFC, NFC mostly cloudy

» You can't help but marvel at Plaxico Burress. The guy has a sprained ankle that is serious enough to keep him from practicing all week. Yet, on game day, he not only plays but turns in the type of performance that should land him a spot in the Pro Bowl. If Randy Moss wasn't having such a spectacular season in New England, there probably would be even more focus on what Burress has done. He caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons, boosting his season totals to 30 receptions for 507 yards and eight touchdowns (tying him with Moss for the league lead). He has a better yards-per-catch average than Moss (16.9 to 15.3) and his longest scoring reception covered 60 yards, compared to Moss' 51. Burress and Manning have done plenty to dispel the widely held view that a quarterback and receiver need all of the practice time they can get to develop timing and chemistry. For that matter, Moss didn't have much of a training camp with Tom Brady, did he? Maybe, as Testaverde and Steve Smith also reminded us, thorough preparation and frequent repetition could be just a tad overrated.