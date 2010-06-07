NFL forces Ravens to cancel final OTAs because of rules violation

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The NFL has ordered the Baltimore Ravens to cancel their final organized team activities because of a violation of workout rules.
Reacting to a complaint that the NFL Players Association filed against the Ravens, the league on Monday canceled the last week of the team's OTAs, scheduled for June 14-18.
Ravens players will not be permitted at the team complex next week, but they will be paid for the sessions. The team can't reschedule the canceled days.
