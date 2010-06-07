 Skip to main content
NFL forces Ravens to cancel final OTAs because of rules violation

Published: Jun 07, 2010 at 10:12 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The NFL has ordered the Baltimore Ravens to cancel their final organized team activities because of a violation of workout rules.

Reacting to a complaint that the NFL Players Association filed against the Ravens, the league on Monday canceled the last week of the team's OTAs, scheduled for June 14-18.

According to the NFL, the Ravens "violated the rules concerning the intensity and tempo of drills conducted on the club's organized team activity days." The league also cited the Ravens for "the length of time spent by players at the team facility on those days."

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said, "We made a mistake, and it won't happen again."

Ravens players will not be permitted at the team complex next week, but they will be paid for the sessions. The team can't reschedule the canceled days.

