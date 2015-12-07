NFL flexes Cardinals-Eagles matchup to 'SNF'

The NFL announced Monday that it has flexed Week 15's Arizona at Philadelphia Eagles matchup on Sunday, Dec. 20, to the 8:30 p.m. ET prime-time slot on NBC.
The schedule shift means Arizona, currently 10-2, will play two straight nationally televised prime-time games, beginning with Thursday night's contest against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, a tilt shown exclusively on NFL Network. Prime-time games have been lucky for the Cardinals after they beat the Seahawks and Bengals in back-to-back night games last month.
The hope is that Philly can stay afloat long enough to make this a Sunday night gem.