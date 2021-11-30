NFL flexes 49ers-Bengals in Week 14, Packers-Ravens in Week 15

The NFL on Tuesday announced slight schedule changes to Weeks 14 and 15 involving potential playoff teams.
The 49ers-Bengals game on Dec. 12 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. Both teams would hold wild-card bids if the season ended today. The intriguing interconference matchup is the result of a 17th game added to the regular season. Also in Week 14, the Saints-Jets game remains at 1:00 p.m. ET, but will now be broadcast on CBS.
A week later on Dec. 19, the Packers-Ravens game has also been pushed back to 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. Green Bay and Baltimore are both division leaders.