NFL flexes 49ers-Bengals in Week 14, Packers-Ravens in Week 15

Published: Nov 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM
The NFL on Tuesday announced slight schedule changes to Weeks 14 and 15 involving potential playoff teams.

The 49ers-Bengals game on Dec. 12 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. Both teams would hold wild-card bids if the season ended today. The intriguing interconference matchup is the result of a 17th game added to the regular season. Also in Week 14, the Saints-Jets game remains at 1:00 p.m. ET, but will now be broadcast on CBS.

A week later on Dec. 19, the Packers-Ravens game has also been pushed back to 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. Green Bay and Baltimore are both division leaders.

news

Mike Tomlin: 'It's put up and shut up time' for reeling Steelers

On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals that relegated the Pittsburgh Steelers to a .500 record, coach Mike Tomlin believes the time has come for a shake-up. He's frustrated, he's determined, and changes are apparently on the way.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 30

Sunday's Panthers loss to the Dolphins might've been Donte Jackson's last game with the club. Jackson has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.
news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence expected to play vs. Saints; WR Amari Cooper TBD

The Cowboys hope to add a key playmaker on each side of the ball -- WR ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and DE ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ -- when they play against the Saints on Thursday night.
news

Joe Judge expects Giants offense to have 'a little bit of evolution' moving forward under Freddie Kitchens

The Giants' offense didn't look markedly different against the Eagles in Week 12, with Freddie Kitchens taking over after Jason Garrett was fired. After a short week to prepare, Giants HC Joe Judge expects more changes to come as the season progresses into December.
news

Browns rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shines in loss to Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Sure, things in Cleveland might be collapsing right now, but did you watch ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ on Sunday night? The Browns rookie took care of Lamar Jackson in their first meeting.
news

Russell Wilson on WR Metcalf's one-catch night: 'I think obviously we need to get DK the football'

Seahawks WR ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ saw nary an oblong pigskin flutter his way during the first half of Monday night's loss. The big-play receiver earned just one catch on four targets for 13 yards on a woeful night.  
news

Jonathan Allen: Washington 'can't get complacent' amid three-game win streak

After Monday night's win over the Seahawks, Washington is in playoff contention after its third consecutive win, but the team isn't becoming complacent entering their bye week.
news

Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson: 'He's got to do better, we all got to do better'

The Seahawks lost their third in a row on Monday night and Russell Wilson continued to look far removed from the sensational gunslinger of past seasons. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Washington's win over Seahawks on Monday night

Led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke and running back Antonio Gibson, Washington dominated time of possession and grinded its way to a 17-15 victory as Russell Wilson and the Seahawks came up short despite a last-minute touchdown drive that came up a two-point conversion shy of sending it to overtime. 
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner expected to miss Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ are each likely to miss Week 13's game against the host Seattle Seahawks and Samuel could also miss another game.
news

Week 12 Monday night inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team "Monday Night Football" game.
