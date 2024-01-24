NFL Flag to Host Flag Football Championships at 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando

NEW YORK — Jan. 24, 2024 — The National Football League announced today details about the Flag Football Championships taking place at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando. The tournament will showcase teams that won at the 2023 NFL Flag Regionals. Multiple levels of flag football, including youth, adult and international teams, will compete in the NFL Flag Championships at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The NFL Flag Championships, activated by RCX Sports, marks the first time a competition with over 250 teams will participate in a flag football tournament. Teams from the markets of as many as 23 NFL clubs and 12 countries have earned a spot in the championships taking place at the University of Central Florida's recreational fields in Orlando from Feb. 1-4.

"The NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl Games gives participants an opportunity to see NFL Flag on one of the biggest stages," said Roman Oben, NFL vice president of football development. "It is our largest tournament to date celebrating flag football with players competing against teams from around the country. The tournament also gives fans an opportunity to see the many levels of quality competition that will be on display."

The tournament structure will consist of eight flag football teams ranging from eight-and-under co-ed to adults. Leagues will compete in eight divisions across two conferences and each team will compete against the other teams from their NFL clubs' division (e.g., NFC West, AFC East). Each of the four division winners will move into an NFL-style playoff format, single-elimination tournament, as well as four wild card selections from each conference, until there is one representative from both conferences remaining. In each of the two leagues, the championship games will crown the 2024 NFL Flag champions. All teams in the NFL Flag Championships must participate in an active NFL Flag league.

Teams representing the following NFL clubs will participate in the NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl Games: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

International youth flag football teams representing Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the U.K. will compete in a similar tournament structure, while Team Canada will compete against the U.S.

"The NFL Flag Championships at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the amazing youth talent that NFL Flag is developing throughout our leagues around the world," said Izell Reese, CEO of RCX Sports, executive director of NFL Flag and a Global Flag Football Ambassador. "By bringing youth flag football to such a prominent stage, we are removing barriers and allowing more kids to get involved with NFL Flag so one day they can follow their dreams to compete in these prestigious championships."

Flag football is one of the world's fastest-growing sports disciplines, played by over 20 million people in more than 100 countries, across six continents. It is the most inclusive and accessible format of football, played by people of all ages and genders, with female athletes driving some of the fastest growth. Pro Bowl Games participants as well as Global Flag Ambassadors will make appearances at the NFL Flag Championships to promote the growth of flag football and bring awareness to the event.