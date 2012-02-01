NFL fines Umenyiora $20,000 for media absence

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A Super Bowl mistake cost Osi Umenyiora roughly the price of a championship ring.
The Giants defensive end was fined $20,000 by the NFL on Wednesday, a few hours after he missed a mandatory morning media session.
"I misunderstood the schedule," Umenyiora said in a statement released by the team. "It won't happen again, and I will be at tomorrow's media session and available after the game. I apologize for any inconvenience my absence this morning may have caused."
Umenyiora was supposed to be sitting at a riser answering questions after coach Tom Coughlin spoke, but his seat remained empty for the 45-minute session. The league announced its fine less than two hours later.
The rest of the Giants players and coaches attended the session, four days before the NFL title game between the Giants and New England Patriots.
Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon said Umenyiora attended team meetings after the media session and practiced.