NFL fines official after incident involving Packers' Barnett

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The NFL has fined official Jim Quirk one game check for inappropriate physical contact with players, including Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Barnett.
The fine totals $8,150, NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said Friday.
The decision came after Quirk grabbed Barnett by the neck and threw him to the ground while breaking up a scuffle during the Packers' loss at Chicago on Sunday.
"It made my day the minute they began to address it," Barnett's agent, Chuck Price said Friday.
Price had threatened to file a formal grievance on Barnett's behalf against Quirk, who was the umpire on the officiating crew that worked Sunday's game. Friday, Price said he would not pursue further action.
"Nick was very satisfied with that," Price said. "The whole point (of considering a grievance) was for (the league) to move on it, and that it was addressed. They acted on it quickly. It was good enough for us."
Ray Anderson, NFL executive vice president of football operations, issued the fine to Quirk, who can appeal it to commissioner Roger Goodell.
Goodell called Barnett and McCarthy on Thursday, then met Quirk in the league's New York office Friday.
The fine also covers a similar incident involving Quirk and Atlanta running back Jason Snelling on a kickoff return in a Dec. 16 game against Tampa Bay.
Neither Barnett nor McCarthy was available for comment Friday afternoon.
"Our organization has already addressed that issue and moved on to the Detroit game," Packers spokesman Jeff Blumb said.
