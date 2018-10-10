NFL fines Mike Tomlin $25K for criticism of officials

While we've spent hours and hours examining and attempting to devise solutions to further refine the roughing the passer penalty, Watt was flagged for a rule that has been in place for some time. Known to some as the "Tom Brady Rule" (thanks to its institution after Brady tore his ACL by way of a defender diving into his knees in Week 1 of the 2008 season), Watt was flagged for diving near the legs of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. As an example of how the game has changed with the rules, Ryan signaled to an official for a flag as his knee hit the turf.