NFL fines Freeney $20,000 for postgame comments about officials

Published: Jan 10, 2009 at 10:57 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL has fined Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney $20,000 for comments he made after last Saturday's 23-17 overtime loss at San Diego.

The league announced the fine Friday.

In a postgame interview with Yahoo! Sports, Freeney used two expletives in criticizing the officiating at the end of the game. The Colts were called for three defensive penalties on the Chargers' winning drive in overtime.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

