NFL fines Baltimore Ravens $250,000 for COVID-19 violations

Published: Dec 27, 2020 at 05:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The Baltimore Ravens got through their COVID-19 issues that ravaged their team, remaining in the playoff hunt and currently have no players on the reserve list.

Now that the review is complete, the punishment from the NFL is in.

Sources say the Ravens were fined $250,000 for their role in the outbreak, but they were not docked a draft pick. The substantial fine is the same as the New England Patriots received but falls short of the $350,000 that the Tennessee Titans were fined for their COVID-19 issues.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos were not fined by the NFL for their COVID-19 situation that left them without a QB for one game. In part, that's because the Broncos imposed discipline on their own players and the organization was not found negligent. Their protocols were sound.

The Ravens had four unique strains of COVID-19 in their facility. Over the span of 10 days, nearly two dozen players were placed on the reserve list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson﻿. The team suspended strength coach Steve Saunders for failing to report his symptoms and not always wearing a mask.

The Ravens-Steelers game was postponed a few times before being played on a Wednesday. On that day, there were no active positives. Prior to that, they had 10 consecutive days of at least one positive test.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL plans to expand regular season to 17 games per team in 2021

The NFL is planning to expand the regular season to 17 games in 2021 -- a historic move that would generate new revenue and could at least slightly soften an anticipated drop in the salary cap next year, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Injury roundup: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected to play against Eagles

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who missed last week with a calf injury, said he's "making the right steps to be ready for Sunday." He is, in fact, expected to play, according to Ian Rapoport
news

Browns lose top 4 receivers for Sunday's game vs. Jets after recovery pool encounters

Several Browns players were in the team's recovery pool area recently with LB ﻿B.J. Goodson﻿, who learned Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19, and the NFL had video showing at least one of those players wasn't wearing a mask correctly during another interaction, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick comes off bench to lead Dolphins' comeback win vs. Raiders; Tagovailoa still starter

Once again, Dolphins coach Brian Flores benched Tua Tagovailoa for Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter of a winnable game. This time, Miami won.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW