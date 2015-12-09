NFL fines Antonio Brown for TD celebration

The NFL fined the Steelers wide receiver $11,576 for his end zone celebration during Pittsburgh's 45-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the situation.
Brown returned a punt for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night and attempted to jump and stick onto the goalpost, but failed to perfect the landing. He was penalized on the play for an unsportsmanlike penalty.
The Steelers wideout has successfully completed flips in the end zone, but will most likely table future gymnastics moves to preserve his paychecks from here on out.