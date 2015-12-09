Around the NFL

NFL fines Antonio Brown for TD celebration

Published: Dec 09, 2015 at 09:46 AM

Antonio Brown's botched touchdown celebration has gone all the way south.

The NFL fined the Steelers wide receiver $11,576 for his end zone celebration during Pittsburgh's 45-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the situation.

Brown returned a punt for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night and attempted to jump and stick onto the goalpost, but failed to perfect the landing. He was penalized on the play for an unsportsmanlike penalty.

The Steelers wideout has successfully completed flips in the end zone, but will most likely table future gymnastics moves to preserve his paychecks from here on out.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton on being released by Patriots: 'I was going to be a distraction'

Cam Newton shared his side of the story a week after being released by the New England Patriots in favor of rookie QB Mac Jones. 
news

Bruce Arians: Rob Gronkowski 'in the best shape he's been in, in a few years'

In one game in 2021, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ already looks better than he did at any point in 2020. The 32-year-old tight end looked like he was in 2015 form in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Ravens adding another RB to the mix, expected to sign Latavius Murray

With Ravens running back Gus Edwards out for the season with an ACL injury, former Saints running back Latavius Murray is expected to sign with Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein on misses: 'No excuses ... If I did my job, we win that game'

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two field goals and an extra point in Dallas' 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott picks up where he left off in first game since ankle injury

Dak Prescott didn't throw for nearly a month of the preseason. He was on a pitch count when he finally resumed two weeks ago. There were no such limitations Thursday, as the Pro Bowl QB starred in the Cowboys' narrow loss to the Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday, but it was the reigning Super Bowl championship who started the season with a victory.
news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
news

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. 
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Pittsburgh's handling of the ongoing T.J. Watt situation could end up impacting how safety Minkah's Fitzpatrick handles his own pending contract situation.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer torn ACLs in practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters went down at Thursday's practice with serious injuries. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 9

Curtis Samuel may be unavailable for Washington's Week 1 showdown against the Chargers. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Thursday's kickoff.
news

John Harbaugh: 'There's a chance' Le'Veon Bell plays in Ravens' opener vs. Raiders

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ has only been a member of the Ravens for one day, but he just might suit up Monday in Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW