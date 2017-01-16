NFL final four: Championship Sunday offers two enticing bouts

When these teams met in Week 8, Ryan and Rodgers combined for seven touchdown passes, 534 yards and no interceptions. Do you remember when the question was if something was wrong with Rodgers? This was the first game of the season when he looked fully like himself. The Falcons prevailed in that game, 33-32, when Ryan threw the winning touchdown pass with 31 seconds left. It was the start of the Packers' four-game losing streak that plunged them into the hole from which they had to "run the table"to make the playoffs. For the Falcons, though, it was the game that established them as a legitimate contender, finally burying the idea that Atlanta was too soft to hold on against the league's toughest teams. The Falcons worked in the offseason with a group of Navy Seals about how to get one percent better -- as the NFC's second seed, they are much more than that.