NFL Films' Steve Sabol diagnosed with brain tumor

NFL Films president Steve Sabol has been diagnosed with a primary tumor on the left side of his brain, a Films spokesperson said in a statement released Friday.
Sabol, 68, was hospitalized after suffering a seizure nearly two weeks ago in Kansas City. Extensive tests afterward led to the diagnosis.
"(Steve) will begin treatments soon," the statement said. "Steve is in good spirits and is deeply appreciative of everyone's good wishes."
Sabol is expected to undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment.
Steve's father, Ed, is the founder of NFL Films and last month was selected as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2011.
Steve Sabol has been with NFL Films since 1964, when he began working for his father as a cinematographer. In that time, he has received 27 Emmy Awards for writing, cinematography, editing, directing and producing.