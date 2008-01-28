NFL Films' 'Road to the Super Bowl' set to debut

Published: Jan 28, 2008 at 04:19 AM

One-hour special culled from 1.7 million feet of game film and 400 hours of game audio from 133 coaches and players

Narrated by Alec Baldwin

How did the New York Giants and New England Patriots advance to Super Bowl XLII in Arizona? Re-live the journey as only NFL Films can present it on Road to the Super Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

Road to the Super Bowl begins with Kickoff Weekend and chronicles the 2007 NFL season utilizing NFL Films' signature captivating video and sound from on the field and in the locker room from exclusive player and coach wirings. Alec Baldwin narrates Road to the Super Bowl.

"For those who love football, this show is red meat," said NFL Films president Steve Sabol. "No interviews, no talking heads, all action."

The longest-running (33 years, 1974 debut) and most honored (28 Sports Emmys) annual sports special, Road to the Super Bowl was culled by NFL Films' producers from more than 1.7 million feet of game footage to 980 feet for the one-hour special. In addition, more than 400 hours of audio were captured from 133 exclusive coach and player on-field wirings.

This year's Road to the Super Bowl comes just after the 45th anniversary of the first NFL game documented by NFL Films -- the 1962 NFL Championship Game (Packers vs. Giants on Dec. 30, 1962).

