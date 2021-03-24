NFL Films, Cinedigm release DVD commemorating Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV run

In what was an unprecedented NFL season by any definition, the Super Bowl ended in historic fashion as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team ever to host the game and hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on their home field. Led by six-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and an incredible defensive performance, Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the franchise's second world championship with a 31-9 victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

On March 23, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Films teamed up to bring fans the most anticipated sports film of the year when Super Bowl LV Champions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers releases on Digital, Blu-Ray™ and DVD. Pre-order the film now on NFL Shop or Apple TV. The Blu-Ray™ and DVD will be available throughout the Tampa area wherever videos are sold. The digital version will be available on Apple, Amazon, Google, Xbox, Sony and Vudu.

All the magical moments from the Buccaneers' title run are now yours to own in this must-see film.

Relive each week of the Bucs' championship season in all its the glory including their eight-game winning streak to close out the season, including three straight road playoff games against Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay, before returning home to make history in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium under the leadership of head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

"The Cinedigm team is proud of our longstanding relationship with the National Football League and NFL Films, and this year we had the honor of witnessing history as the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, won his unprecedented seventh Super Bowl ring, all while leading a new team to glory," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer and Head of Digital Sales, Cinedigm. "We are confident that Tampa Bay fans will enjoy this incredible film celebrating their team's unforgettable season!"

"If you step back and look at it, everything came together for Tampa Bay in December and January," said Todd Schmidt, Senior Producer at NFL Films. "What we get to do is show you how it happened from the inside-out. Our cameras show a defense becoming one of the NFL's finest and our sound depicts leaders like Tom Brady, Lavonte David and Jason Pierre-Paul making everyone believe they can win it all. It's a wonderful story to be able to tell."