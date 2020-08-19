NFL Fantasy Sweepstakes is back

Published: Aug 19, 2020 at 01:41 PM

The NFL Fantasy Sweepstakes is back! Ever wondered what it would be like to live out your football fantasy? Draft with NFL Fantasy and you could find out. All you need to do is sign up with NFL Fantasy in the app or on NFL.com/Fantasy and draft a team. Then visit NFL.com/FantasySweeps to select the top three prizes* you want to win, fill out the submission form, and you're in! Plus, when you complete your submission, you'll be automatically entered to win additional NFL prizes including an official jersey, NFL Shop gift card, NFL Game Pass subscription, and more!

 We're giving away experiences you could only dream about. You could win a trip to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for your league playoffs or go to Super Bowl LV in style with the ultimate VIP experience. Grab your league, we're sending two lucky winners and their Fantasy league to Pro Bowl in Las Vegas and the 2021 NFL Draft .** Have an idea for a touchdown celebration? DK wants to hear it. Win the opportunity to choreograph his next celebration dance in the end zone. Kyler Murray is in to go head-to-head in the ultimate game of Madden NFL 21 with one lucky Fantasy player. Derrick Henry is creating a custom fantasy trophy made out of a game-worn pair of his cleats you could take home to your league. Wondering what it's like to talk football with a pro? Hollywood Brown wants to hear what you have to say on an Instagram live you could win for all your friends to see. Plus, Adam Rank is giving one lucky Fantasy player personalized Fantasy advice for the first three weeks of the season. You don't want to miss out on these amazing NFL Fantasy experiences! 

* Entrants are only eligible to win 1 Grand Prize regardless of the number of Grand Prizes selected.

**Up to a maximum of 11 Fantasy League guests.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Ends 10/19/20. Must be a legal resident of the 50 U.S. or DC, 18+ (21+ for Caesars Prize). Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, including guest limitations, click here.

