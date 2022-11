Week 11 is in the books and we're answering your questions as we look forward to Week 12. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and answer your questions before the Week 12 Thanksgiving Day kickoff.

Also, the guys answer your pressing questions in another addition of RAPID FIRE and tell you which players you should trade for and which ones you should avoid in TRADE OR FADE.