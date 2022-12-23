Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs

Published: Dec 23, 2022 at 05:10 PM

We're here to answer your Week 16 questions ahead of another big weekend in the fantasy playoffs! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio react to Zach Wilson and the Jets laying an egg on Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars and try to provide some clarity for a few fantasy players that have been struggling as of recently. The hosts also look ahead to a stocking full of Christmas Eve games this weekend and try to hand out some sleepers as well as a few players that could help you advance to a championship.

Finally, who should be started in a MNF matchup between the Chargers and Colts, and the O-line gets some love in Around the World Wide Web!

The NFL Fantasy Q&A Show is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

