NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 8 recap (AKA eight isn't enough)

Published: Nov 01, 2021 at 04:00 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 8! The hosts discuss the impacts of recent fantasy headlines: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is expected to miss the rest of the fantasy football season with a broken bone in his foot, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he is stepping away from football for the time being to focus on his mental health, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be out the rest of the season with a torn ACL, and Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is day to day with a foot injury. Then, Marcas and Michael discuss what they learned this week, including a second-year receiver who is now a must-start player each week. Next, the hosts look at the week's most notable top performers, wondering what to make of Justin Fields' big day on the ground and how to view Michael Carter after he led all running backs in fantasy points on Sunday. After that, the experts cover the week's biggest fantasy disappointments, discussing what happened to Kenneth Gainwell and the Eagles' running backs. Later, Marcas and Michael enter the Wide Receiver Drop Zone, discussing some big name receivers you can drop from your roster, as well as a couple underrated replacement options. Then, the hosts discuss their top waiver wire targets of the week, and finally, we close the show with a Monday Night Football preview as the New York Giants are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

