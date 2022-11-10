Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Prepare accordingly 

Published: Nov 09, 2022 at 10:15 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing the biggest news from around the league, including Bills QB Josh Allen's elbow injury and whether you should be making plans accordingly. They go on to preview Thursday Night Football, as well as the Week 10 matchups and give you their sleepers and streamers for the week.

Also, with trade deadlines fast approaching, the hosts debut a new segment: The Fantasy Pawn Shop!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

