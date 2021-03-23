NFL Fantasy Podcast: Big Data Bowl and Free Agency (aka Defensive Spyware)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by Cynthia Frelund for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this special episode, Cynthia recaps the recent Big Data Bowl and the impact of new defensive stats on fantasy football (1:42). Next, the hosts react to the biggest news of the week, including the New York Giants signing Kenny Golladay (11:23), the Houston Texans signing Phillip Lindsay (18:07) and the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signing JuJu Smith-Schuster (26:45).