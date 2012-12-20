NFL Fantasy Playoff Challenge: The Wild Cards

Potential 2012 wild card equivalent:New York Giants. Who better to personify the New York Giants than the New York Giants? People still argue over Manning's elite status, they have a running back rotation that's good, but not great. Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks can be huge playmakers, but can also vanish at times. And Big Blue's defense isn't always excellent, but is normally good enough. Plus, just when you start to count them out, Tom Coughlin flips the switch and gets them going again. The downside? They only seem to really put it together every four years, which sould seem to count them out after a championship in 2011.